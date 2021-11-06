Your Guide to Buffalo Holiday Markets & Pop-Ups

Tis the season for giving, receiving, baking, caroling, wrapping and SHOPPING!

Shopping is a year-round sport for most but come the holidays, it becomes an Olympic event. Cash only takes up temporary residence in our wallets and our credit cards are practically hot to the touch, all in the name of finding that perfect something for that perfect someone. As the years go by, our quest for the “perfect something” only gets harder as we feel like we’ve walked through the same aisle of every store, every year. If you’re looking for something different, something one-of-a-kind, something hand-crafted and something that shows you put some thought into gift-giving this year, make a dash for one of Buffalo’s holiday markets popping up all over town.

Elm St. Holiday Market

Join East Aurora’s small businesses for their annual Elm Street Holiday Market featuring several amazing vendors. The holidays are quickly approaching, so stop by any weekend between November 5th and December 19th to shop some of their most favorite small businesses and artists.

Be sure to check out the link below to keep up-to-date on vendor additions and specials guests – perhaps someone with a round little belly that shakes when he laughs like a bowl full of jelly?

WHEN: Weekends from Nov. 5 – Dec. 19

WHERE: 17 Elm St, East Aurora

More info: Elm St. Holiday Market

Christmas in the Country

Celebrating 36 years, Christmas in the Country is a premier holiday artisan market and a wonderful Western New York tradition. Welcoming artisans from all over the country, this flagship event has been voted among the best artisan markets for the past decade. Attendees to Christmas in the Country will find unique and only handcrafted creations including home décor, gourmet foods, craft spirits and wine, trendsetting jewelry, children’s toys, custom furniture, and so much more. This is the opportunity to make your gift buying meaningful and your shopping festive!

WHEN: Nov. 4 – Nov. 7

WHERE: Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave, Hamburg

More info: Christmas in the Country

Eat Off Art Retail Pop-Up

Join Eat Off Art Fridays and Saturdays in November & December from 12p-6pm at their artrepreneur incubator pop-up shop located at 431 Ellicott Street. Adjacent to Fitz Books & Waffles and down the street from Maureen’s Floral Shop, Toutant and Brothers 716.

Browse art prints, clothing, jewelry and more! As part of their commitment to changing the narrative from starving artists to thriving artists, Eat Off Art’s vision for this incubator is that everyone will recognize the value and importance of artistic expression. Eat Off Art will be working with local entrepreneurs, artists and creatives to provide a platform as we all prepare for the holidays.

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays beginning Nov. 5

WHERE: 431 Ellicott St, Buffalo

More info: Eat Off Art Retail Pop-Up

Chandler Street Winter Market

Shop a diverse collective of WNY food producers celebrating locally made, small-batch, hand-crafted goods! Back for a second season, this outdoor market in the Black Rock neighborhood runs each Saturday from 9am-2pm from November to April.

The market utilizes the large parking lot of Kitchens on Chandler, which houses a collective of over ten local food producers who retail out of their newly designed commercial kitchen spaces.

WHEN: Saturdays from November to April

WHERE: 27-37 Chandler St, Buffalo

More info: Chandler Street Winter Market

Nickel City Wax & Wane Holiday Pop-Up

Starting Saturday, November 6th, Wax and Wane will be hosting indoor holiday pop-ups every Saturday and ending Sunday December 19th, a double feature weekend.

Each week, Nickel City Wax & Wane will have three local artisans set up in the store selling their amazing wares. They will have artists ranging from greeting cards and other paper products, prints, jewelry, macrame, stained glass, clothing, ceramics pieces and more. With over 22 local artisans already in store, these pop-ups will add a whole other layer to your shopping experience!

WHEN: Beginning Nov. 6

WHERE: 464 Amherst St, Buffalo

More info: Nickel City Wax & Wane Holiday Pop-Up

McKinley Mall Holiday Farmers Market

Browse the handmade, local and vintage wares of vendors offering jewelry, ceramics, kitchenware, clothing, and much more!

WHEN: Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27 & Dec. 4, 11, 18

WHERE: McKinley Mall, 3701 McKinley Pkwy, Blasdell

More info: McKinley Mall Holiday Farmers Market

Realm Holiday Pop-Up Market

Join Realm on select weekends through November and December and shop local vendors and creators at the Shared Space in Downtown Buffalo. Their series kicks off on November 6th with Otherworld Wellness, Molly Illustration, Blue Rochelle, and Corrie Allen.

WHEN: Beginning Nov. 6

WHERE: 441 Ellicott St, Buffalo

More info: Realm Holiday Pop-Up Market

Our Famous Holiday Flea Market

This warm and friendly antiques and collectibles market has been one of WNY’s favorite for many years. The comfortable and spacious layout makes for a relaxed shopping experience. Discover unusual and delightful items that are hard to find elsewhere from antiques, china, glass, holiday items, breweriana, knickknacks, books, household items, clothing, crafts, and more. Special holiday vendors include Farmthisway with fresh cut wreaths, Rosser’s Ridge Maple & More with local maple syrup and other goodies, and the Buffalo Animal Shelter with pet adoptions.

WHEN: Nov. 13 & Dec. 11

WHERE: St. Mary of the Lake Hall, 4737 Lakeshore Rd, Hamburg 14075

More info: Our Famous Holiday Flea Market

Christmas at the Wurlitzer Craft & Gift Showcase

A wonderful Christmas-time event for Western New York arts and crafts lovers, the annual Christmas showcase is committed to bringing you beautiful homemade creations in a beautiful, historic venue.

WHEN: Nov. 21

WHERE: The Wurlitzer Building, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

More info: Christmas at the Wurlitzer Craft & Gift Showcase

Holiday Spectacular

Join your friends in the Southtowns for a holiday pop-up spectacular on Sunday, November 21st from 11am – 4pm. Featuring many local vendors, this market will be great way to get all of your holiday shopping done in one place.

WHEN: Nov. 21

WHERE: Newell Faulkner Post 880, 2912 Legion Dr, Eden

More info: Holiday Spectacular

Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

The annual Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market is finally back! The market will take place over two full days, Black Friday (Nov. 26) and Small Business Saturday (Nov. 27) to give you even more chances to shop and support Buffalo’s best artisans, vendors, and booze-makers.

What can you expect this year? Tons of awesome artisans, all curated for your shopping pleasure, a build-your-own-Bloody Mary bar, cash bar, food, DJ, free booze samples, and more fun surprises. Plus, each vendor will have a giveaway exclusively for attendees of Makers + Shakers to win free stuff as you shop!

WHEN: Nov. 26-27

WHERE: Buffalo Powerhouse, 140 Lee St, Buffalo

More info and tickets: Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

Buffalo Holiday Markets

Recreating the magic of holiday markets that are famous across Europe, Buffalo Holiday Markets will feature vendors in wooden chalets, mulled wine, sweet treats and many more seasonal surprises. This four-week shopping series will showcase an exceptional mix of artisan crafters and holiday foods from Western New York, including a tree lighting and appearances by the jolly man himself.

WHEN: Nov. 26 – Dec. 23, open Tuesday – Sunday

WHERE: Loaded Lumber, 223 South Park Ave, Buffalo

More info: Buffalo Holiday Markets

Buffalo Women’s Gifts 2021

On Small Business Saturday, Buffalo Women’s Gifts will host its annual show, offering a unique space for shoppers to buy handcrafted creations from local female vendors.

WHEN: Nov. 27

WHERE: Asbury Hall at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

More info: Buffalo Women’s Gifts 2021

Queen City Pop Up

Queen City Pop Up activates undeveloped storefronts along Main Street in downtown Buffalo by transforming them into temporary pop up shops that feature local retailers. In past year, the Pop Up featured a collection of unique gift ideas to choose from, including pet items, custom made clothing, candles and more. While the vendors for this year’s event are being determined, follow along for updates using the link below.

WHEN: Beginning Nov. 27

WHERE: 2 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

More info: Queen City Pop Up

Christkindlmarkt at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo

The Christkindlmarkt will be comprised of three, three-day weekends during the month of December. This holiday event is a traditional German Christmas Market which unites cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm. This event will feature 30 local artisans selling high quality unique, handcrafted gifts and food – pottery, folk art, paintings, wood crafted ornaments, jewelry, and much more.

WHEN: Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-19

WHERE: Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St, Buffalo

More info: Christkindlmarkt at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo

Roycroft Artisans Winter Open House

Enjoy the artistic offerings of the season! This December tradition marks a wonderful opportunity to begin your holiday shopping with gifts handcrafted in metal, wood, clay, prints, paintings, jewelry, paper and so much more.

WHEN: Dec. 4 & 5

WHERE: Roycroft Artisan Schoolhouse Gallery, 1054 Olean Rd, East Aurora

More info: Roycroft Artisans Winter Open House

Town of Amherst Holiday Market

Join the Town of Amherst, Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, and over 40 vendors for their Holiday Market on December 4th, from 10am-2pm, on the grounds of Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village. This event is free and open to the public, and features local businesses, vendors, food trucks, caroling and live music, book readings, giveaways, and more!

WHEN: Dec. 4

WHERE: Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Amherst

More info: Town of Amherst Holiday Market

Totally Buffalo 716Mas

716Mas is back at Buffalo RiverWorks for a huge one-day shopping event, featuring live Christmas music, Santa Claus, and more holiday fun.

Join on Saturday, December 4th from 10am – 6pm as they celebrate the season with Buffalo-inspired gifts for everyone on your list, including 100 local vendors showcasing amazing apparel, jewelry, signs, metal, artwork, photographs, winter accessories, glassware, merchandise for children, babies and pets, and more.

WHEN: Dec. 4

WHERE: Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St, Buffalo

More info: Totally Buffalo 716Mas

Yuletide in the Country

Interact with 150 local artisans selling their finest wares at this long-standing event just 20 minutes from Downtown Buffalo. Yuletide in the Country offers a remarkable cross-section of gift ideas, and also highlights artisan demonstrations throughout the weekend, including live cooking demonstrations for holiday meal planning.

WHEN: Dec. 4

WHERE: Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Pkwy, Hamburg

More info: Yuletide in the Country

Krampus Holiday Market

This market brings together local artists and their work for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience featuring something for everyone. Join your friends at Thin Man Brewery on Chandler Street, enjoy a beverage and support local makers this holiday season!

WHEN: Dec. 4

WHERE: Thin Man Brewery, 166 Chandler St, Buffalo

More info: Krampus Holiday Market

Jack Craft Fair Holiday Market

Shop local and handmade goods this holiday season at the Jack Craft Holiday Market, a two-day event held at Buffalo’s new industrial event center, The Powerhouse. Jack Craft Fair includes free admission, food trucks and beverages for purchase, a free card-making craft station, on-site parking and wheelchair accessibility AND the first 25 guests receive a free hand-painted ornament!

WHEN: Dec. 11

WHERE: Buffalo Powerhouse, 140 Lee St, Buffalo

More info: Jack Craft Fair Holiday Market